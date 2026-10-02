UNAM welcomes N$10 million pledge towards its Walvis Bay campus

Windhoek, Oct.2 — The University of Namibia has welcomed the announcement by Custos Energy that it will contribute N$10 million, through the Knowledge Katti Foundation, to the UNAM Foundation towards the construction of the University’s new campus in Walvis Bay.

The contribution will be made once Custos Energy’s agreement with Chevron affiliate Harmattan Energy Limited has received the required government, regulatory and third-party approvals and the transaction has closed.

The Walvis Bay campus will house UNAM’s School of Maritime Science & Engineering, with departments of Navigation, Marine Engineering, and Safety, Health & Environment. UNAM’s Senate has approved two degrees for the School: the Bachelor of Science in Maritime Navigation and the Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering (Honours).

They are designed to prepare graduates for international seafaring qualifications under the International Maritime Organisation’s standards. The University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Antwerp Maritime Academy in Belgium on 25 August 2026 as its academic partner, and CMB.TECH is its infrastructure partner for the project.

The Knowledge Katti Foundation has sponsored more than 120 Namibian students to attend university. The pledge for Walvis Bay is a further step in its partnership with the UNAM Foundation.

UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kenneth Matengu, said:

“Mr. Knowledge Katti is a son of Walvis Bay, and he has chosen to invest in the young people of his hometown. This pledge brings us closer to a UNAM campus where students can train within sight of the ports and industries they will one day serve. We thank Mr. Katti, Custos Energy and the Knowledge Katti Foundation, and we will use the contribution with care and report on it openly.”

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