Namibia conservation trust worried about increase in black rhino poaching
Wildlife

June 17, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 17 — The increase in the poaching of black rhinos is a disaster and is worrying especially after very low poaching numbers over the previous years, Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, Chief Executive Officer, Simson Uri-Khob said on Friday.
Uri-Khob made the remarks after 11 black rhinos were poached for their horns in Namibia’s flagship Etosha National Park in the past few weeks.
“This means a decrease in the rhino numbers. It is a crisis and we are worried. What is most disturbing is that most of the 11 were females and that is a disaster. It is a loss to the country considering that they are critically endangered and estimated that there are fewer than 5,600 left in the whole world,” he said.
It shows that we have to pull up our socks to stop this from happening again, Urikhob said, adding that the numbers can recover but if poaching goes on at this rate, the numbers will keep dwindling.
Namibia is home to about 2,000 black rhinos, about a third of the world’s black rhino population, according to statistics from the Save the Rhino Trust. (Xinhua)

