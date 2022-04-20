10 killed in Namibian human-wildlife conflict in

Trending Now
April 20, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 20– Ten people were killed due to crocodile, hippo, and elephant attacks in 2021, Namibia’s Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta told lawmakers on Tuesday.

According to Shifeta, Namibia paid about 450,000 U.S. dollars to families who lost loved ones as well as those whose property was destroyed and livestock was killed.

“Human-wildlife conflict is a challenge that the ministry continues to make concerted efforts to address. In 2021, a total of 590 human-wildlife conflict cases were reported,” he said.

This comprised 360 cases of crop damages, 206 cases of livestock losses, 14 injuries to people, and 10 deaths, Shifeta said. (Xinhua)

