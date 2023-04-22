Indian Names given to Cheetahs Brought from Namibia and South Africa

NDN Staffer

Sheopur, April 22 — In a bid to create awareness about the conservation of cheetahs and make them famous in India, the Indian government organised a competition to name the cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa in Kuno National Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat address, asked the public to suggest names for the cheetahs. The competition received an overwhelming response with 11565 people participating.

A selection committee chose the names of the cheetahs based on their importance and relevance. All the male and female cheetahs have been given Indian names. Ovan, Elton, and Freddy have been named Pawan, Gaurav, and Shaurya respectively. The female cheetah, Maiasha, brought from Namibia has been named Asha, Savannah is named Nabha, Tbilisi is named Dhatri, and Shiaya gave birth to four cubs named Jwala.

The adult female brought from Phinda Game Reserve has been named Daksha; one of the adult males has been named Vayu; and the other has been named Agni. The female brought from Mapesu Reserve has been named Nirva. The adult female brought from the Kalahari Swallow Reserve has been named Gamini, the subadult Veera, the adult male Tejas, and the subadult male Suraj. The adult mother brought from the water class reserve has been named Dheera, the adult male Uday, the second Prabhas, and the third Pavak.

On September 17, 2022, on his birthday, PM Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in Africa into the enclosure at Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. In the second batch, 12 cheetahs from South Africa were released by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the enclosure of Kuno National Park on February 18, 2023. With the discovery of 10 male cheetahs and 10 female cheetahs in Kuno National Park, the total number of cheetahs has increased to 20.

The naming of cheetahs is a significant step in raising awareness about the conservation of these endangered species in India. Cheetahs are considered one of the most endangered big cats in the world, with only around 7000 remaining in the wild. India is now one of the few countries in the world that has the capability to reintroduce cheetahs into the wild. The naming of these cheetahs is not only a symbolic gesture but also signifies India’s commitment to the conservation of these magnificent animals. – Namibia Daily News