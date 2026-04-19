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Anti-drug police seize large narcotics hauls, dismantle factory in Afghanistan
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Anti-drug police seize large narcotics hauls, dismantle factory in Afghanistan

April 19, 2026

KABUL, April 19  — Afghan counter-narcotics police have seized significant quantities of illegal drugs and dismantled a drug production facility during a series of operations across multiple provinces, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, a total of 309 kg of narcotics was confiscated in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, while an additional 186 kg were seized in southern Helmand province in separate operations.

In northern Jawzjan province, police also discovered and dismantled a drug production factory, which contained materials commonly used in the production of illicit substances, the statement added.

Authorities did not provide details on arrests related to the operations but reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts against drug trafficking and production nationwide.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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