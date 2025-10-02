Etosha Wildfires Ravage 38% of Park: Minister Confirms Containment, Wildlife Losses

By Faustinus Kakupa

WINDHOEK,02 OCT – Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Indileni Daniel this afternoon has confirmed that the devastating wildfires which swept across Etosha National Park and surrounding regions have now been contained, after burning for more than a week and destroying nearly 854,000 hectares which translate about 38% of the park.

Speaking at a press briefing in Windhoek on Thursday,today,the Minister said the blaze, believed to have been sparked by charcoal production on a farm bordering the park, spread rapidly due to strong winds and dry vegetation. It later reached areas of the Omusati and Oshana regions, while a separate fire erupted in the Ombika block of the park.

“Containment efforts were extremely challenging, but through coordinated action between the Ministry, regional governors, the Namibian Defence Force, and local communities, the fires inside Etosha have been fully extinguished,” Daniel said.

Tragically, confirmed wildlife casualties so far include one elephant, six springboks, and three duikers. Veterinarians have been deployed to assess injuries and monitor water points and animal corridors.

The Minister also cautioned the public against circulating unverified images of dead wildlife, stressing that some photos being shared online do not correspond to confirmed cases within the park.

Meanwhile, fires in surrounding areas such as Ombonde, Amarika, Ekeeholongo and Onambangie Yomilunga have also been extinguished, though a new outbreak in Otoongo, between Okahao and Ruacana, remains active. Joint firefighting teams are still working on site.

Daniel reassured tourists that Etosha National Park remains open, despite the damage, saying only advisories had been issued urging visitors to remain vigilant.

He further noted that a full assessment of losses and the impact on wildlife is underway, alongside a review of the Fire Management Strategy for Protected Areas to strengthen prevention and response measures.

“On behalf of the government, I extend heartfelt gratitude to all agencies, private partners, community members, and friends of the park. Your solidarity and sacrifice made it possible to contain this disaster. This collective spirit reflects the resilience that defines us as a nation,” the Minister concluded – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 53