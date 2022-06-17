Namibia plans to start exporting beef to Angola

WINDHOEK, June 17 — Namibian meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco, plans to start exporting 120 tonnes of beef every month to neighbouring Angola, Meatco CEO Mwilima Mushokobanji has said.

Namibia has already exported 40 tonnes of beef to Ghana from the Katima Mulilo abattoir and strives to expand and give opportunities to farmers beyond the red line, Mushokobanji said Thursday evening.

“We have operationalized what we call commodity-based trade which is now allowing us to operate abattoirs in the Northern Communal Area (NCA) of Oshakati, Rundu and Katima to make sure that regardless of Foot and Mouth outbreak, meat from that part of the country can be shared with the rest of Africa,” he said.

“We would want to make sure that we would begin to export it to Angola and the rest of the continent. That is a strategy we are driving as Meatco,” Mushokobanji said.

The beef from the newly refurbished Katima Mulilo abattoirs is supposed to start penetrating the Angolan market after all permits are approved by both countries, he said.

Namibia became the second African country after South Africa to start exporting beef to China. It also exports beef to the United States and the European Union. (Xinhua)