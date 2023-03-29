Trending Now
Home NationalWildlife Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth to Four Cubs in India’s Kuno National Park
Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth to Four Cubs in India’s Kuno National Park
Wildlife

Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth to Four Cubs in India’s Kuno National Park

March 29, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

Bhopal, March 29  — Namibian cheetah ‘Siyaya’ has given birth to four cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, according to officials involved in the conservation project. All four cubs are healthy, and a team of experts is monitoring the health of the mother and her offspring.

This news comes shortly after a female Namibian cheetah named Sasha died of renal infection, raising questions about her health history. However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his happiness about the birth of the four cubs, saying that this is the first time that Madhya Pradesh has welcomed four cubs in Kuno National Park. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a big gift to the state on his birthday, referring to the release of 20 cheetahs in two batches from Namibia and South Africa.

Of the 20 cheetahs released, 19 are doing fine, according to Rajesh Chouhan, the chief forest officer in Madhya Pradesh. He also dismissed rumours that two other cheetahs were unhealthy.

The successful breeding of Namibian cheetahs in India is a positive sign for the conservation of the species, which is classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. The Kuno National Park project aims to reintroduce cheetahs into India after the species was declared extinct in the country in 1952. The park has been preparing for the arrival of the cheetahs for several years, and the birth of the four cubs is a promising development for the ongoing conservation efforts.

Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 16
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nine cases of poaching recorded since January

March 11, 2019

Namibia kills 134 animals to curb human wildlife...

March 31, 2022

Tanzanian leader blasts lawmakers for condoning encroachment on...

July 9, 2019

Namibia dehorns 112 rhinoceros this year

November 22, 2021

Namibia seeks measures to curb human-wildlife conflict

July 20, 2021

Namibia Wildlife Resort establishments undergoing major revamp to...

June 21, 2022

Namibian cheetah Shasha dies at MP’s Kuno National...

March 28, 2023

Namibia says to proceed with planned auction of 170...

January 27, 2021

Old Mutual Further Extends Support Towards Combating Wildlife...

December 13, 2021

Ending rhino poaching in Namibia calls for concerted...

August 5, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by