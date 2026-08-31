Namibia calls for greater investment in water infrastructure

WINDHOEK, Aug. 31 — Namibia needs to increase investment in water infrastructure as drought, climate variability and population growth place mounting pressure on the country’s scarce water resources, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare said Monday.

Ngurare made the remarks while opening the first session of the fourth Junior National Council in Windhoek, which brought together high school students from all 14 regions of the country.

Namibia has made significant progress in expanding public services since independence, but some communities still lack reliable access to safe water, while sanitation facilities remain inadequate in certain schools and households, he said.

“These realities are particularly significant in a country such as ours, where water is scarce and where climate variability increasingly tests the resilience of our communities,” Ngurare said.

Improved access to potable water and sanitation is a national development priority under Namibia’s Sixth National Development Plan, the country’s final five-year plan toward achieving Vision 2030, he added.

Ngurare urged members of the Junior National Council to examine gaps in the implementation of Namibia’s water policies and propose solutions suited to conditions in different parts of the country.

He said young Namibians could contribute by developing more efficient water systems, water purification technologies, climate-resilient measures and affordable sanitation solutions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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