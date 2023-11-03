Ballet Magic Comes to Life: ‘The Nutcracker’ in Windhoek

Trending Now
Entertainment

November 3, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3 — Between Wednesday, October 25, and Saturday, October 28, 2023, the National Ballet School (NBS) brought Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic, “The Nutcracker,” to life at the National Theatre of Namibia in Windhoek. This enchanting performance, generously sponsored by Bank Windhoek, enjoyed an impressive streak of sold-out shows over five consecutive nights.

Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, expressed the bank’s deep appreciation for the Arts, recognizing it as a profound expression of the human spirit. She emphasized that this artistic experience transcends language and cultural boundaries, connecting people from various backgrounds and regions with a shared human soul.

“The Nutcracker” is a magical ballet first composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892. Set on a whimsical Christmas Eve at the base of a towering Christmas tree, the ballet unfolds in a child’s vivid imagination. It’s an adaptation of E. T. A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” which narrates the tale of a girl who forges a special bond with a nutcracker that comes to life on that enchanting night, leading a valiant battle against the malevolent Mouse King.

The National Ballet School’s proprietor, Zelrine Verdoes, lauded this year’s production as an immense success. She attributed the show’s distinctiveness to the meticulously crafted décor, costumes, and thematic elements, accompanied by the renowned musical compositions of Tchaikovsky.

Verdoes extended her gratitude to Bank Windhoek for their unwavering support and shared how the experience was cherished by her students, including those as young as five years old. She emphasized that the production opened the doors of wonder at the National Theatre of Namibia to all their students, regardless of their physical abilities and talents.

