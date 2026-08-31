Iran condemns U.S. attack on southern island, stresses right to self-defense

TEHRAN/ABU DHABI, Aug. 31– The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned the U.S. military attack against Iran’s southern Larak Island as an “act of aggression,” stressing Iran’s “inherent right” to self-defense.

“The terrorist U.S. Army on Sunday night once again violated Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the attack killed and wounded a number of Iran’s military personnel and citizens and caused damage to public and private properties.

The ministry said in response to the “military aggression” and in exercise of Iran’s “inherent right” to legitimate self-defense, the Iranian armed forces carried out “defensive and crushing” strikes against U.S. bases in Jordan, which it said had been used to launch and support the U.S. attack.

The ministry blamed the United States and Israel for insecurity in regional shipping routes and the Strait of Hormuz, citing their attacks on Iran since Feb. 28 and the U.S. naval blockade.

It said Iran would respond decisively to any further military aggression and that the United States and parties cooperating with it would bear responsibility for the consequences. U.S. Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement that U.S. forces on Sunday struck two launchers on Larak Island after Iranian forces “were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.”

The attack marked the first known U.S. strike against Iran since late July. Following the attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said in a statement that a number of military personnel and civilians were killed or wounded in the “U.S.-Israeli” attack and vowed that the strike would be met “with punishment for the aggressor.”

It later said its aerospace forces carried out retaliatory drone and ballistic missile strikes against the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases in Jordan, targeting technical and maintenance infrastructure as well as hangars housing U.S. fighter aircraft.

Iran’s army also said it attacked Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday with drones, targeting areas “where U.S. helicopters and personnel” were stationed.

The attack drew condemnation from the UAE, which described it as a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents, as well as to the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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