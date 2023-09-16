Trending Now
Sports

New Zealand too strong for Namibia in 71-3 rout

September 16, 2023

NDN Staffer

PARIS, Sept. 16 — After a disappointing start with a loss to France, the All Blacks were determined to regain their winning form, and they did so emphatically by scoring 11 tries against a valiant but overmatched Namibian team.

Cam Roigard, the scrumhalf, made an impactful debut with two tries within the first seven minutes of his first test start, setting the stage for a commanding performance by the All Blacks.

Damian McKenzie, the flyhalf, also contributed with two tries, and Leicester Fainga’anuku, the winger, secured the bonus point try in the 25th minute.

The All Blacks were so dominant that they opted to rest key players in the second half, yet they still managed to add four more tries to bring their total to 11.

Despite suffering a substantial defeat, Namibia displayed unwavering determination and had their moments, particularly after Ethan De Groot, an All-Blacks prop, received a red card.

Nevertheless, the All Blacks’ defence proved formidable, preventing Namibia from scoring any points in the second half.

Next on the All-Blacks’ agenda is a showdown with France, and they are well aware that overcoming the tournament hosts will require their finest effort.

Following their commanding display against Namibia, the All Blacks are undoubtedly brimming with confidence as they approach this crucial matchup.

