Namibia unveils new foreign, trade policy blueprint

WINDHOEK, Oct. 22 — Namibia on Wednesday launched a new five-year strategic plan aimed at integrating foreign policy with trade and investment promotion to strengthen the country’s global economic positioning and support its long-term development goals.

Speaking at the launch in Windhoek, the capital, Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan marks a major milestone for Namibia‘s diplomacy as it adapts to shifting global trade patterns, digital transformation, and geopolitical changes.

“The plan is a compass geared towards advancing peace, security and stability, prosperity, sustained economic growth, trade and investment, reduced income inequality, youth and women empowerment, environmental sustainability, and promotion of our cultural heritage,” she said.

The strategy seeks to position Namibia more strategically at regional, continental, and global levels, in line with Vision 2030, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Ashipala-Musavyi said.

The new plan outlines seven national development priorities, including economic diplomacy, peace and security, sustainable development, youth and women empowerment, and environmental sustainability, she said.

It also emphasizes strengthening Namibia‘s participation in regional frameworks such as the Southern African Development Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, the minister said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 59