Trending Now
Home National Namibia unveils new foreign, trade policy blueprint
Namibia unveils new foreign, trade policy blueprint
National

Namibia unveils new foreign, trade policy blueprint

October 22, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 22 — Namibia on Wednesday launched a new five-year strategic plan aimed at integrating foreign policy with trade and investment promotion to strengthen the country’s global economic positioning and support its long-term development goals.

Speaking at the launch in Windhoek, the capital, Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan marks a major milestone for Namibia‘s diplomacy as it adapts to shifting global trade patterns, digital transformation, and geopolitical changes.

“The plan is a compass geared towards advancing peace, security and stability, prosperity, sustained economic growth, trade and investment, reduced income inequality, youth and women empowerment, environmental sustainability, and promotion of our cultural heritage,” she said.

The strategy seeks to position Namibia more strategically at regional, continental, and global levels, in line with Vision 2030, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Ashipala-Musavyi said.

The new plan outlines seven national development priorities, including economic diplomacy, peace and security, sustainable development, youth and women empowerment, and environmental sustainability, she said.

It also emphasizes strengthening Namibia‘s participation in regional frameworks such as the Southern African Development Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, the minister said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 59
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

USA ambassador to visit Samora Machel Constituency

June 30, 2018

Shack fire claims child’s life

April 30, 2018

Cohen maintains fistball dominance

February 15, 2022

WHO warns funding cuts threaten maternal, newborn health...

April 7, 2025

Suspect of South African parliament fire intends to...

June 10, 2022

Death toll in Türkiye exceeds 40,000 after earthquakes

February 18, 2023

Local Libyan mayor kidnapped by unidentified gunmen

April 8, 2018

AM7 plans to reach overall MRE of 500,000...

May 3, 2023

Kavango West clean-up campaign dates announced

May 8, 2018

STANDARD BANK DONATES OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS TO HEALING HAVEN...

August 10, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.