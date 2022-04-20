Botswana drawn in Group J in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

GABORONE, April 20 — Botswana learned their opponents for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Tuesday night.
Botswana was drawn in Group J alongside Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, and Libya in a draw held on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Botswana qualified for AFCON for the first time in 2012, and that remains their only AFCON to date.
The tournament will take place in Cote d’Ivoire and will run from June 23 to July 23, 2023. Each group’s winners and runners-up will advance to the next round.
The full draw is as follows:
Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome/Mauritius
Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini
Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi
Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia
Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central Africa Republic
Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania
Group G: Mali, Congo, Gambia, South Sudan
Group H: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho
Group I: DR Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan
Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana
Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group L: Senegal, Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda