Botswana drawn in Group J in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

GABORONE, April 20 — Botswana learned their opponents for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Tuesday night.

Botswana was drawn in Group J alongside Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, and Libya in a draw held on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Botswana qualified for AFCON for the first time in 2012, and that remains their only AFCON to date.

The tournament will take place in Cote d’Ivoire and will run from June 23 to July 23, 2023. Each group’s winners and runners-up will advance to the next round.

The full draw is as follows:

Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome/Mauritius

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini

Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi

Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia

Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central Africa Republic

Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania

Group G: Mali, Congo, Gambia, South Sudan

Group H: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho

Group I: DR Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan

Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana

Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group L: Senegal, Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda