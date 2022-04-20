Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Botswana drawn in Group J in 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Botswana drawn in Group J in 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Sports

Botswana drawn in Group J in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

April 20, 2022

GABORONE, April 20 — Botswana learned their opponents for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Tuesday night.
Botswana was drawn in Group J alongside Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, and Libya in a draw held on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Botswana qualified for AFCON for the first time in 2012, and that remains their only AFCON to date.
The tournament will take place in Cote d’Ivoire and will run from June 23 to July 23, 2023. Each group’s winners and runners-up will advance to the next round.

The full draw is as follows:
Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome/Mauritius
Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini
Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi
Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia
Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central Africa Republic
Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania
Group G: Mali, Congo, Gambia, South Sudan
Group H: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho
Group I: DR Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan
Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana
Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group L: Senegal, Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda

Post Views: 87
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zidane continues with the casting while Athletic look...

April 20, 2019

African giants lock horns in quarterfinal berths

March 7, 2019

Omaruru Cycle race set to thrill

April 21, 2018

Geingob honours Namibian Paralympians .

September 9, 2021

‘I always knew I had it in me’:...

June 2, 2018

Namibian athletes dominate AUSC Half Marathon

June 24, 2018

Injury scare for Brave Warriors ahead of Nations...

February 21, 2019

Namibian National Women’s Cricket Team – the Capricorn...

August 30, 2021

Zambezi delighted spectators with first Easter Sports Festival

April 19, 2022

Mountain Rangers record 12 goals in two matches

May 14, 2018