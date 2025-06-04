Trending Now
3 dead, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in central Angola
For Illustration purpose only
AfricaCrimeFeatureNational

June 4, 2025

LUANDA, June 4  — At least three people were killed and 14 others injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Monday night in Angola’s central Huila Province, the National Police said Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 10:00 p.m. local time on National Road EN-105 in Lubango, the provincial capital, when a bus traveling from Huila to Huambo Province with 49 passengers on board collided with a Scania truck loaded with goods.

The truck, driven by a Namibian national, was heavily loaded at the time of the crash. The driver died at the scene, along with two Angolan nationals.

All injured individuals are receiving treatment at the Lubango Central Hospital, with five reported to be in critical condition.

According to Renata Matos, national police spokesperson chief superintendent, preliminary investigations indicate that the truck was at fault, as it was traveling off its designated lane.

Matos suggested the driver may not have been familiar with Angola’s traffic regulations, noting that in Namibia vehicles drive on the left side of the road, whereas in Angola, they drive on the right. (Xinhua)

