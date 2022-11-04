NAMCOR DONATES N$ 150 000 TO THE MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, FORESTRY AND TOURISM FOR THE NAMIBIAN PAVILLION AT COP 27 – WINDHOEK.

NAMCOR donated N$ 150 000.00 to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) to facilitate Namibia’s participation at the COP27 gathering being held in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt between 6 and 18 November.

The handover, held in Windhoek, was officiated by the Deputy Minister Hon. Heather Sibungo and the Executive Director Mr. Teofilus Nghitila of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism. Namibia’s pavilion and representation at COP 27 was supported by various companies that include Bank Windhoek, Standard Bank, NIPDB, UNDP, Triple Capital, Cranmore and many others and amounted to just over NAD 1.2 million in total pledges.

Senior manager for Sustainable Energies at NAMCOR, Frans Kalenga stated “At NAMCOR, our key priority is to contribute to the expedited development of the synthetic fuels industry in Namibia. Particularly with a key focus on Green Hydrogen as articulated by the government of Namibia. Taking this all into account, NAMCOR is eager to demonstrate its desire to decarbonise key operations by aligning its efforts with the desire of the Namibian contingent travelling to COP27 to achieve synchronicity in regards to the goal of reducing carbon emissions.”.

Hon. Sibungo further mentioned that “Namibia urges the scaling up of the levels of climate finance, by providing concrete long term-targets for climate finance pathways and accounting methodologies. Reaching towards a collective goal by developed countries to reach USD 100 billion a year from 2025 and beyond, while striking a balance of the allocation between adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage through significant increase of grant-based support for adaptation.”

COP27 comprises the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties, the seventeenth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 17), and the fourth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 4).

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia – NAMCOR, is the legally enacted entity under the Namibian Companies Act 28 of 2004 with the Government of the Republic of Namibia as its primary stakeholder. Acting under the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act of 1991, NAMCOR has the mandate to carry out reconnaissance, exploration, and production operations.