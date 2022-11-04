Man commits suicide in wedding suit

Trending Now
Crime

November 4, 2022

Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, 4 Nov. –  A man was on Thursday found hanging in his room in Swakopmund wearing what was said to be his wedding suit.

on Thursday this week discovered her fiancé.

According to the Erongo police, the incident happened on 3 November at ERF 127 Waag Daar, DRC Informal Settlement, Swakopmund.

According to the police, the 430year-old man, identified as Israel Itembu, was discovered by his fiance and family members.

The discovery followed after several calls the fiancé made to Itembu’s phone had gone unanswered and this prompted her to notify his family members and for her to check up on him after work.

The couple intended getting married in December and he was found wearing a brown suit which according to a witness, was intended for their wedding ceremony.

No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected.

