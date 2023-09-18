The 5th Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference: A Gathering of Marketing Minds

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 18 — What do you get when you bring together some of Southern Africa’s brightest marketing talents in one room? You get Africa’s premier marketing event—the Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC).

On September 15, 2023, the 5th edition of the Nedbank IMC unfolded, captivating audiences from Johannesburg to Windhoek. This year’s conference, themed “Marketing: Up Close and Personal,” was a virtual experience streamed live from the Nedbank Namibia Campus. It featured an impressive lineup of 18 speakers, both local and international, hailing from diverse industries such as technology, food, telecommunications, and entertainment. These thought leaders shared their inspirational stories and engaged in discussions on the most pertinent and trending topics in the marketing realm.

Adding to the grandeur, the event was also hosted at the Sky Garden of Nedbank Namibia headquarters in Windhoek. Attendees comprised invited guests from various Namibian brands, agencies, and creative professionals. Besides the captivating presentations, attendees relished an outdoor networking opportunity.

Helene Meintjes, Sponsorships, Marketing, and Brand Manager at Nedbank Namibia, emphasized the event’s role as a continuous learning platform for Namibian marketing professionals. She stated, “It’s crucial to stay abreast of the latest developments in technology and communications, given the close connection of our field to these domains. The Nedbank IMC helps us remain at the top of our game and ensures that we understand our audience.” She expressed hope that the conference would continue to nurture Namibian marketing professionals and foster lasting connections within the marketing community.

For the second consecutive year, Future Media, the Nedbank IMC’s media partner, expressed gratitude to Nedbank for hosting the event. They recognized it as a significant opportunity to immerse themselves in the future of marketing. Nicci Wilson, Future Media’s General Manager of Sales, remarked, “In an increasingly chaotic, complex, and fast-paced marketing world, hearing from the industry’s best and brightest is invaluable. We are immensely proud to be associated with and support the future of marketing.”

Established in 2021, the Nedbank IMC champions the idea that marketing holds a rightful place at the boardroom table. This annual conference serves as a neutral platform with the aim of elevating the marketing industry. The event spans one day and takes place both in-person and online. In Windhoek, creatives and marketers congregated at the Nedbank Namibia Headquarters’ Sky Garden for a virtual screening of the event.

Distinguished speakers, including Actress, Presenter, Producer, and Entrepreneur Pearl Thusi; Chief Marketing Officer of Nando’s Africa, Middle East, and South Asia Doug Place; Group CEO of TBWA\South Africa Luca Gallarelli; Executive Creative Director of Woolworths South Africa Brian Mtongana; Nedbank’s Group Executive of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Khensani Nobanda, and more, delved into the conference’s central theme.

The discussions revolved around collaboration, innovation, and embracing the chaos presented by recent years. Doug Place from Nando highlighted the potential of marketing to enhance people’s quality of life and its role in making a significant impact on the economy through collaboration. He emphasized, “Brand trust is built through sharing and collaboration. There is more value in collaborating than there is in competing. It’s not enough to win; you have to win-win.” Echoing this sentiment, Khensani Nobanda of Nedbank Group shared ten marketing insights, including the importance of building brand trust, harnessing the power of collective efforts, and creating a lasting brand legacy. She stated, “Our role as marketers is to take our place at the boardroom table, earn the trust and support of executives across the business, and leave a legacy that endures.”

The 2023 Nedbank IMC was hosted in collaboration with the Effie Awards and received generous sponsorship from Barron, Meltwater, Red & Yellow, Future Media (Namibia), Dan Really Likes Wine, The Capital, and more.