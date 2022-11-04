NUST and EU commemorate 20 years of partnership

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), together with the European

Union (EU), celebrated a substantial 20 years of partnership on continuous development

cooperation.

In order to solve challenges, NUST remains committed to be a change leader within

communities through participating in international collaborations. “We trust that the

current cooperation programmes will provide a valuable contribution to enhancing

knowledge and skills for economic diversification, including development of technologies

and innovations for agribusiness services and renewable energy industries,” H.E Sinikka

Antila, the EU Ambassador said.

The longstanding partnership between the two parties took flight in 2002 with the

development of the NUST Hotel School. This came during a time where a need for a

professional hospitality and tourism training institution was identified in the 1992 White

Paper on Tourism.

NUST and the EU have collaborated on 48 projects totaling a value of N$926-million to date.

Projects range from research, and cultural spheres to staff and student exchanges. “As

Namibia moves with alacrity to adapt to the 4th and 5th Industrial Revolutions, NUST remains

a key enabler for the development of an ideal supportive ecosystem for science, technology

and innovation to thrive,” said Deputy Minister of Finance, Hon. Maureen Hinda-Mbuende

during the keynote address.

The 20 years being celebrated have seen some significant changes occurring at the

institution, shifting from a polytechnic into a fully-fledged university about seven years ago.

Throughout this long period of partnership, amid great and challenges, the relationship

between NUST and the EU never faltered. “The strides that have been made already provide

great impetus to further enhanced commitment,” the NUST Vice-Chancellor, Dr Erold

Naomab remarked.

To mark this historic event, the partnership was cemented with the unveiling of the Synergy

statue created by artists Winfried Holze and Henry Coetzee.