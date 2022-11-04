NUST and EU commemorate 20 years of partnership

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), together with the European
Union (EU), celebrated a substantial 20 years of partnership on continuous development
cooperation.
In order to solve challenges, NUST remains committed to be a change leader within
communities through participating in international collaborations. “We trust that the
current cooperation programmes will provide a valuable contribution to enhancing
knowledge and skills for economic diversification, including development of technologies
and innovations for agribusiness services and renewable energy industries,” H.E Sinikka
Antila, the EU Ambassador said.
The longstanding partnership between the two parties took flight in 2002 with the
development of the NUST Hotel School. This came during a time where a need for a
professional hospitality and tourism training institution was identified in the 1992 White
Paper on Tourism.
NUST and the EU have collaborated on 48 projects totaling a value of N$926-million to date.
Projects range from research, and cultural spheres to staff and student exchanges. “As
Namibia moves with alacrity to adapt to the 4th and 5th Industrial Revolutions, NUST remains
a key enabler for the development of an ideal supportive ecosystem for science, technology
and innovation to thrive,” said Deputy Minister of Finance, Hon. Maureen Hinda-Mbuende
during the keynote address.
The 20 years being celebrated have seen some significant changes occurring at the
institution, shifting from a polytechnic into a fully-fledged university about seven years ago.
Throughout this long period of partnership, amid great and challenges, the relationship
between NUST and the EU never faltered. “The strides that have been made already provide
great impetus to further enhanced commitment,” the NUST Vice-Chancellor, Dr Erold
Naomab remarked.
To mark this historic event, the partnership was cemented with the unveiling of the Synergy
statue created by artists Winfried Holze and Henry Coetzee.
NUST and EU commemorate 20 years of partnership
The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), together with the European