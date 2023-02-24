O&L Leisure launches internal General Manager Development Programme

WINDHOEK, Feb. 24 — On Thursday, 9 February 2023, O&L Leisure – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group launched the General Manager Development Programme (GMDP) that aims to upskill leadership talent and development within the hospitality industry.

The GMDP is the start of the O&L Leisure Academy which will expand its curriculum in the future to encompass a variety of skills in the hospitality industry and learning & development opportunities.

O&L Leisure Training and Development Manager, Marrell Rencs, says: “The demand for such a programme became apparent from ongoing challenges of sourcing new talent for key roles within our hospitality industry. I am excited about this internal GMDP programme which will specifically focus on upskilling our leadership talent within the hospitality industry.”

“In line with our Purpose ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’, we are passionate about the purposeful investment and transfer of skills in our people and country and as such, learning and development forms part of some of our Group’s key focus areas. This, coupled with one of our seven core Values, ‘We grow people’, we believe in our employees taking responsibility for their own growth together with the company’s support by providing such opportunities for growth”, says Berthold Mukuahima, O&L Group Human Capital (HC) Director.

The O&L Leisure HC team developed the diverse modules, case studies and content that will form part of the learning material. The programme is in line with the South African qualification unit standards and framework and anticipates gaining Namibian accreditation by March 2023 with 120 credits, equivalent to a Diploma.

The first five delegates within the O&L Leisure Leadership Group have been selected and will embark on the 18-month programme aimed at preparing them for the roles of future General Managers at the O&L Leisure hotels and lodges. They are Hilde Povanhu (Restaurant Manager: Farmhouse Deli); Sterlia Le Roux (Ass. General Manager: Midgard); Given Mukwenda (Restaurant Manager: Ocean Cellar); Stanley Mathews (Executive Housekeeper: Midgard), and Danie Herbst (Ass. General Manager: Mokuti Etosha).

“We wish our delegates the best of luck during their exciting venture and look forward to the first class of GMDP graduates”, concluded Rencs.