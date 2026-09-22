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Saudi Arabia’s 1st automotive brand CEER debuts EVs
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Saudi Arabia’s 1st automotive brand CEER debuts EVs

September 22, 2026

RIYADH, Sept. 22– CEER, Saudi Arabia’s first automotive brand, on Monday unveiled its first electric vehicles (EVs) under the name EXOBOT.

According to a company statement, the vehicles, designed and engineered locally, have been developed according to the highest global standards.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first offerings in a planned portfolio of seven models to be launched over the next five years, including midsize and compact vehicles with various propulsion options.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Public Investment Fund that established CEER in 2022, said the launch marked another step forward in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem.

“It further enables the automotive sector as a key driver of economic growth, through attracting investments, empowering national talent, and expanding the private sector’s role to further position Saudi Arabia to become a leading regional and global hub for this industry,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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