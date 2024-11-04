Trending Now
Home International Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon
Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon
InternationalMiddle East

Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon

November 4, 2024

CAIRO, Nov. 4 — Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Sunday efforts toward ceasefires in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

During a phone conversation, the two diplomats discussed ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and provide aid to people there in light of its worsening humanitarian situation, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Abdelatty, in the talk, condemned Israel’s blocking of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid and measures against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

He also stressed the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority and the necessity of dealing with the West Bank and Gaza as an integrated part of Palestinian territories, in preparation for ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, the two officials reviewed the developments in Lebanon. Abdelatty slammed Israel’s incursion into Lebanese territory and its targeting of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in violation of international law.

He called for concerted international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, establish a truce, fully implement UN Resolution 1701, and provide humanitarian support for Lebanon. Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are continuing their efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza since the conflict between Israel and Hamas started last October. The conflict has led to an escalation of confrontations between Israel and Hamas’ regional ally Hezbollah, which began almost simultaneously and has intensified since Sept. 23. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 639
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WHO calls for action to increase COVID-19 vaccination...

August 30, 2021

Chinese city sacks, probes six officials over COVID-19...

August 8, 2021

Journalist sues U.S. Congress for surveillance footage, other...

August 19, 2021

Quakes in north Chile show “unusual” activity, expert...

May 8, 2022

Death toll from toxic liquor rises to 42...

July 28, 2022

Missing aircraft found crashed in mid-west Nepal, 2...

May 16, 2018

Powerful quake, tsunami kill at least 48 in...

September 29, 2018

Journalist killed in Israel-Lebanon crossfire in S. Lebanon

October 20, 2023

AU receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.

August 27, 2021

Ukraine starts evacuating residents from Sumy

March 8, 2022