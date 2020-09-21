OHORONGO AND SUPPORT e.V. NOT DETERRED TO DONOTE.



Windhoek, Sept 21-While the COVID-19 virus caused turmoil all over the world, Ohorongo’s partner in health, Support e.V. Ulm did not let the pandemic deter it from sourcing medical equipment to donate to Namibia.

In collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT), the donation

consists of much needed hospital beds & mattresses, an anesthetic machine,

bedside tables etc. to the estimated market value of more than N$ 1 400.000.00.

In 2010, a technical agreement was drawn up between OOCT, Support e.V. Ulm and

the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) and it has been extended twice

since then.

The agreement allows OOCT to import containers of medical goods exempted of

import duties to donate to MOHSS to distribute throughout all regions of Namibia.



Despite the announcement by Schwenk Zement International of its intention to sell

100% of its shareholding of its Namibian subsidiary, Schwenk Namibia (Pty) Ltd,

OOCT and Support e.V. Ulm has made it clear that it is their intention to continue

with its donations to Namibia.

This comes in the midst of a downturn in the Namibian economy, and a decline in the construction industry.

Support e.V. Ulm is a non-profit organization based in Ulm, Germany. It was established by a group of medical doctors who made it their aim to support medical projects throughout the world. They support various projects by means of financial and humanitarian means as well as through donations.

The Deputy Minister of MOHSS, Hon. Esther Muinjangue expressed appreciation for the donation on behalf of the Ministry.

“When I joined the Ministry of Health, it has come to my attention that since its

inception, OOCT and Support e.V. Ulm has been committed to support the Ministry

with the donation of medical goods to benefit the Namibian nation.



There are many heartwarming stories out there of people who were beneficiaries of

these donations. It really changes the lives of people for the better.

The donation has come at the right time when the country budget has been

compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affects our

budget to buy the necessary equipment.

We are looking forward to continue to grow this partnership for many years to come,” she said.

“The donations, especially the beds, comes at a time when our healthcare system is

under pressure with the strain it carries under the current pandemic.

These are trying times we are experiencing and we need to always find synergies and collaborate to ensure that our country and the health of its people always comes first.

A healthy nation can contribute towards the economy, and that is how we can leave

a lasting legacy for generations to come,” said Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, M.D. of Ohorongo.

Support e.V. Ulm, continues to direct its efforts to create platforms abroad to raise

funds and obtain donations toward assisting our government in delivering quality healthcare to Namibians.

NDN Reporter