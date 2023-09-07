Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica At least 39 injured in train collision in southern Mozambique
At least 39 injured in train collision in southern Mozambique
Africa

At least 39 injured in train collision in southern Mozambique

September 7, 2023

MAPUTO, Sept. 7 — At least 39 people were injured in the early hours of Wednesday after a head-on collision between two trains in southern Mozambique, the Ports and Railways of Mozambique (CFM) said in a statement.

The accident occurred on the Ressano Garcia line, in Maputo province, involving a freight train and a passenger train.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. “CFM deeply regrets what happened and wishes a quick and complete recovery to the affected passengers and crew,” the statement said.

A commission of inquiry was created to investigate the cause of the accident, it added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

AU to launch single African air transport market

January 25, 2018

Five local journalists among 14 killed in road...

January 11, 2022

South Africa’s suspended ruling party Secretary General Magashule...

May 14, 2021

3 arrested over S. Africa stadium violence

May 1, 2018

Tanzania plans to produce over 670,000 tons of...

September 4, 2021

Zimbabwe strives to expand exports amid encouraging results

January 19, 2023

UN condemns military escalation in south of Libya’s...

January 16, 2019

UN chief says insecurity, climate change remain Africa’s...

February 10, 2019

Malawi joins Namibia in Group B

July 6, 2021

President Geingob arrives in Luanda for the XIII...

July 17, 2021