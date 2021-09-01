Trending Now
MTC to reward Paralympics Silver Medalist Ananias Shikongo with N$100 000.00
MTC to reward Paralympics Silver Medalist Ananias Shikongo with N$100 000.00

written by Derdy September 1, 2021

Windhoek, Sept 1- – MTC Namibia has announced that they will give Ananias Shikongo for scooping Silver at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics games in Japan.

“We would like to congratulate Ananias Shikongo for scooping silver at the Olympics. What an achievement indeed. Ananias, once you land at Hosea Kutako International Airport, please make your way to our offices to pick up an amount of N$100,000 and a smartphone. Sem Shimanda, we know the role that you have played and continue to play running side by side with Ananias. We have an amount of N$50,000 for you and a smartphone. We celebrate both of you for making our country proud. Well done!”, Reads the statement posted on MTC’s Facebook page.

 

 

By NDN Reporter

