Shalulile and entourage ready for Congo Brazzaville.

Windhoek, Sept – – Tafel Lager Brave Warriors captain Peter Shalulile said that everything is possible as they eye topping Group H of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, with the opening match against Congo on Thursday,02 September 2021, 18h00.

Speaking after the final training session on Wednesday morning at the Wits University in Johannesburg, captain Peter Shalulile reckons that with the right attitude all is possible.

” We are prepared mentally and physically and the mood among the group is positive. We are pushing and give credit to the coaches because we have been training hard. Come tomorrow we give it our best”, states Shalulile.

He adds that qualifications as the top side of Group H are possible.

” I believe for me and my teammates and the coaches, we can qualify from this group into the next round. Every time we play, we have to go out and give our best and we will do that for sure” says Shalulile.

The team will then charter a plane to Togo for their second game in Group H of the African leg of the qualifiers on Sunday 05 September.

The fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021.

Here is the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors in camp:

Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombardt, Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Wendell Rudath, Alfeus Handura, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info