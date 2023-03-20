Nam Power wins Women’s Team Stage Three at the PICKLE JUICE AFRICANX TRAILRUN

By Staff Writer

The final stage of the PICKLE JUICE AFRICANX TRAIL RUN 3-Day Stage Race took place on March 19, 2023, at the scenic Houw Hoek Hotel. The race featured an 18-km route, including technical trails through fynbos, trails along the river, and an iconic climb halfway in. The tradition of the race is that the mass field of runners starts 30 minutes before the top five finishers. This year, John April and Underson Ncube won the coveted title of Men’s Team Champions with a total combined time of 5 hours 56 minutes and 36 seconds. Kyle Bucklow and Oli Morris placed second, and Lovemo Nyaude and Hakeem Smith finished third.

In the Mixed Team Category, brother and sister duo Stuart Marais and Kerry-Ann Marshall secured their hattrick stage victory and overall victory, completing the three stages in a combined time of 6 hours 32 minutes and 48 seconds. Kirsten Heath and Jarryd Dunn placed second, and Chantel Nienaber and Chris Visser finished third.

In the Women’s Team Category, Alexa Rack and Julia Jansen Van Rensburg did not manage to secure their hattrick stage victory, but they claimed the Women’s Team Champions Title with a combined finishing time of 7 hours 10 minutes and 18 seconds. Nicola De Villiers and Jani Kruger placed second, and Leani Potgieter and Isel Barnard finished third.

The race was a great success, and participants thoroughly enjoyed the scenic trails and the enthusiastic support of spectators. AFRICANX is the biggest trail race in the country, and the organizers and sponsors are commended for putting together an amazing event. The winners expressed their joy and gratitude and look forward to participating in future races.

– Namibia Daily News