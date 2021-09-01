Namibian Football stars set to ignite SuperSport’s ‘unbeatable football’ season

WINDHOEK, SEPT. 1 — SuperSport, the World of Champions, is gearing up to deliver the absolute best in world football when the globe’s top leagues return to Namibian screens this spring. ‘Unbeatable football’ is what SuperSport is calling the 2021/22 season – and with good reason too. It will feature action from across every major football event starring the world’s best players, including six Namibian superstars.

More than two dozen thrilling leagues and tournaments will burst into footie-lovers’ living rooms this season, from the Premier League, Serie A, and LaLiga to the DStv Premiership and AFCON 2021. Sharing the SuperSport stage alongside football greats will be local boys Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns), Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates), Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka FC), Joslin Kamatuka (Baroka FC), Virgil Vries (Moroka Swallows), and Riaan Hanamub (Chippa United).

As one of the top players in Namibia, Peter Shalulile needs no introduction. The Sundowns striker made headlines earlier this year when he walked away with both the 2020/21 PSL Footballer of the Season and DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season awards at the 2021 PSL Awards. He scored a whopping 15 goals in the DStv Premiership, earning him the title of a top scorer at Sundowns and runner up of the PSL’s Golden Boot Award.

Deon Hotto is one of our golden boys and shone brighter than ever this year for Pirates. He was named joint winner of the club’s Player of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season awards, voted for by his Pirates’ teammates and supporters respectively. Hotto made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and helping the Pirates bring home the MTN8 title.

Ananias ‘Junior’ Gebhardt has been making waves since last year when he scored the only goal in Baroka Football Club’s shock 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in that 2020 PSL game. He was also named in the squad for Namibia’s final two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers that took place in March. He has played in every Baroka game since joining the club.

His AFCON qualifier teammate, Joslin Kamatuka, is best known for his success at national team and club levels, particularly with African Stars and Cape Umoya, and for scoring against Ivory Coast in 2019 AFCON, where he was selected as one of the top-5 stars from the group stages. The right-winger also currently calls Baroka FC home and scored in a win for the team against Black Leopards.

Virgil Vries is another household name. The Namibian goalie plays for SA-based Moroka Swallows and has been in top form all season with five clean sheets so far. He has helped Swallows to advance in the current MTN8 tournament and is expected to pull out all the stops to help Swallows secure wins in the upcoming international football season.

Rising star Riaan Hanamub is currently with Chippa United and the third Namibian AFCON qualifier player we’ll be watching on the global football stage this season. The defender had the most appearances of all Chippa players last season missing only one league match. Fans are now waiting eagerly to see what he’s going to deliver on the pitch in the upcoming season.

“Namibians’ appetite for football is insatiable, which is why SuperSport goes all out to bring the very best in African and European soccer to DStv viewers. No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage of these global football events, and DStv sports fans enjoy an unrivaled selection of football from around the world. To ensure viewers catch all the action and never miss a goal, they can watch live on their TV or stream games live via the DStv app,” explains MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze

Bringing local football heroes to Namibian viewers via SuperSport, Namibia’s Home of Sports is just one of the ways that MultiChoice Namibia is #AnchoringForSuccess as the country’s ICT leader.

More information about MultiChoice Namibia’s commitment to our local sporting champs can be found on this week’s episode of Digital Dish, the broadcaster’s new vodcast series on YouTube. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxJysiuQY4o.

By NDN Reporter