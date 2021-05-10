Nakathila confident and ready to bring the World title home.

Windhoek,May 10 – The bar has been long set for Nakathila by previous Champions the likes of Hitman Moses, Ambunda, Indongo and countless others who all were in the Nestor Sunshine Tobias Fitness Academy, had the chance to fight for a world title, went out of the country and brought World tittles back to the land of the brave.

After waiting for eight years to get a shot for a world title, Lowkey Jeremiah Nakathila is now ready to fight for a World tittle.

His Stable Nestor “Sunshine “ Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy today made the announcement that Jeremiah Nakathila will be fighting for the WBO Interim World Super Feather Title against the American Shakur Stevenson on 12 June 2021 in Las Vegas.

Low key said he is ready to destroy one of America‘s much loved upcoming boxing star Stevenson.

His Promoter Nestor Tobias said “that the Las Vegas fight is a big fight not only for Nestor Sunshine Tobias boxing and fitness Academy, or for MTC or for Media but it’s a big fight for Namibia”.

MTC chief Human Capital and corporate affairs Tim Ekandjo praises the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias boxing and fitness academy for an impressive records on producing world champions. Ekandjo has urged the nation and the entire African continent to rally behind Low key to bring the tittle to Africa. “This is a great moment, we said to the nation, we say to Africa continent rally behind Nakathila”.

Speaking during the press conference Jeremiah Lowkey Nakathila said he is so excited and he can’t wait for 12 June 2021. “I’m happy that my promoter and my team have secure a big fight for me, it’s a blessing and I’m destined for greatness,I’m sure I’m gonna win this fight”.

Nestor ‘s camp also roped in Jeff Makabane a coach from South Africa who has experience working with boxers from South Pole, to work on the Nakathila ‘s Project.

