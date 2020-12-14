MTC COMMITS 5.7 MILLION TO SUPPORT HOPE VILLAGE.



Windhoek, Dec 14– As it continues to demonstrate its support to communities, Namibia’s leading telco and digital

enabler, MTC has today (14 December 2020) announced a sum of N$ 5.7 million commitment support to Hope Village for the next three years.



Established in 2005, and situated in the informal settlement of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek, Hope Village which is home to orphans, abandoned and vulnerable children infected and or affected with HIV/AIDS, was on the verge of closing down and send over 90 kids to the streets, when they received a life-line from MTC.

Speaking on their partnership with Hope Village, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo says that in addition to monetary support, MTC Ambassadors, through the MTC Care program also commits in-kind assistance to the village.

“We do not only commit the finances, but also the love of every MTC Ambassador and I am happy to say that the MTC Care Team will on a monthly basis be coming here and render any required assistance, because we understand that spending time with children is more important than spending money on children,” said Ekandjo.



Ekandjo added that “every child only gets one childhood, and it is our responsibility as parents and leaders to make that childhood experience a memorable one. Our children are not a distraction from more important work, they are our most important work.

To be in their memories tomorrow, we have to be in their lives today by extending our love to them.

In our conversations and debates, we worry about what will become of our children tomorrow, yet we forget that they are somebody today, and what they become tomorrow depends on how we nurture and love them today. Two of the greatest gifts we can give

our children are roots and wings, giving them a solid foundation of love and confidence so that they can fly on their own.”

Accepting the donation, and filled with joy and a tone of appreciation and gratitude, Marietjie De Klerk who is a pastor at the village said “MTC’s help has lifted a huge burden on our shoulders. With this generous gesture, we will be able to cover all the operational costs of the village, and continue to lift these kids up both physically, mentally, and educationally. We want to reintegrate them into society and see them become responsible adults.”

According to De Klerk, Hope Village provides accommodation, medical services and education for child victims of the epidemic. It is place where HIV orphans grow up in a loving environment where not only do they receive the medical treatment they need, but also the guidance from a caring adult. The village has 12 full-time ‘parents’ looking after over a 90 children. Currently, the village

has 5 homes i.e. a baby house, toddler house, boys’ house, girls’ house, and halfway house for young tertiary students.

