Local health commission official removed from post

WUHAN, Jan. 31 -- An offical of the health commission of Huanggang in central China's Hubei Province has been removed from her post, according to local authorities. Tang Zhihong was the director of the health commission of Huanggang, one of the most stricken areas by the novel coronavirus in Hubei. A central government inspection team to guide the epidemic control work found in Huanggang that there were such problems as insufficient screening for suspected cases, slow progress of tests and lack of testing personnel. As the director of the health commission of Huanggang, Tang bears unshirkable responsibility for those problems, the group said Thursday. Hubei reported 1,220 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, 42 new deaths, and 26 discharged from hospital in the province on Thursday. Xinhua