Benni takes over as new head coach of Amazulu football club.

Amazulu football club has officially unveiled Benni Mccarthy as their new coach. Benni Mccarthy will take over the new coaching position at Uusuthu with immediate effect.

Mr. Mccarthy takes over the head coaching reins following the voluntary stepping down of former head coach Ayanda Dlamini earlier this week. The appointment means that interim coach Allan Freeze will assume his role as assistant coach.

The appointment of Mr. Mccarthy signals Uusuthu ‘s intent of securing a top four finish In the DStv as articulated by President, Sandile Zungu.

“Mr. Mccarthy comes with the right combination of experience and qualifications we believe will assist us in achieving the goals we have set ourselves” said President Zungu.

Expressing his expectations of assuming the head coaching role at Amazulu, Mccarthy thanked the president for his confidence in excuting his his coaching duties.

