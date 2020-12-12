ROSE BLVC SIGNS TO THE ROCKSTAR GROUP.



Johannesburg, Dec. 12—The Rockstar Group have signed multi award winning rising star singer-songwriter Rose BLVC to groundbreaking global agreements with its RockstarONE, OAS1SONE, Rockstar Television and Rockstar Publishing businesses. The deal was inked in November and will see the current reigning star Namibian Artist of the Year winner and recording artist see her highly acclaimed and multiple award-winning album ‘Forbidden Fruit’, re-released globally with Rockstar in addition total Rose’s future recordings will be released globally through The Rockstar Group.

In this new partnership Rose BLVC and The Rockstar Group will also explore Pan African and global opportunities and fast-tracking Rose’s brand and music to Pan African and global music stores, radio stations, playlists, clubs, DJs, brands and other collaborative producers and artists from other African countries and beyond the continent. Rose’s content will enjoy premium placement on the number one African premium content and Premium Livestream platform OAS1SONE and Rockstar Television which reaches a subscriber base of over 265 million paying subscribers across Rockstar’s unique and exclusive partnership with various of Africa’s leading Mobile Telco’s. The partnership will furthermore open doors and explore a myriad of other potential opportunities in global films, TV shows, games and many more through Rockstar Publishing’s unique on the ground network across Africa and worldwide and worldwide through Rockstar’s’ global partnership with the world’s number one and biggest publishing company

Sony ATV.

Rose BLVC shot to major stardom in Namibia recently when she won Best Reggae Album of the Year, Best Newcomer of the Year, Best Female Artist of the Year, Overall Album of the Year and Best overall Artist of the Year at the Namibia Annual Music Awards, an awards that’s credited and acclaimed by major leading channels such as The Source Magazine in the USA and Huffington Post in London as the number one and best annual music awards on and from the African continent, therewith making these wins even more of a stellar achievement. Her album also won the Best Producer of the Year Category. Rose has undoubtedly staked her claim, with a blockbuster album, as one of the biggest rising stars to look out for on the African continent this year and beyond.

https://orcd.co/rose-blvc-forbidden-fruit

(Click on the album cover to open and Stream ‘Forbidden Fruit’ on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Google Play, Amazon, Music Time, Shazam, RockstarTV and hundreds of global music stores and add it to your holiday playlist!)

Rose BLVC is a 26-year-old free-spirited soul born on August 5th, 1994, in Okahandja, Namibia. She moved to Windhoek in 2013 after graduating High School the previous year and officially started her music career in 2017 at the Hilton hotel for Jazz at the Kalabar and has had numerous live performances afterwards at venues like The Warehouse Theater, FNCC World Music day, WCCR City Market, Avani Hotel, Okahandja Expo, Windhoek Jazz festival 2019 just to mention a few before she recently swooped all the major awards at the Namibian Annual Music Awards 2020.

Inspired by influential musicians like Bob Marley, Amy Winehouse, Lauren Hill, Adele, Rihanna because of how they perceive the world and themselves in it through their music.

“After such an amazing year for my music, to now be able to have the leading full-service music group in Africa be part of my team is really exciting. To know music fans around the world can get my music wherever they are and whenever they want and having the Rockstar team manage this for me and enabling me to focus on my art and my music and keep creating emotional journeys and stories for fans and audiences across Namibia and the rest of the world that emotionally connect with them is truly exciting and humbling” Rose BLVC commented.

“We are truly blessed to have found an amazing talent like Rose and we’re very excited to partner with her and welcome her to our family of Rockstars! Rose’s music and talent are mesmerizing, and we are thrilled beyond words to be able to partner with Rose this early on her musical journey which will without doubt lead to stardom beyond borders! Planet earth… stand by…” noted Jandre Louw, President and CEO of The Rockstar Group of Companies.

Follow Rose BLVC at:

IG @roseblvc_

FB @RoseBlvc

#RockstarTV

#ShOoOoSh

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info