Taxi fees to get back to normal

10 July 2020, Windhoek-Public transport price will be reduced back to to normal. This comes as a relief to commuters that make use of public transport on a daily day

The taxi fee went up due to the Emergency Regulation that forced drivers to load less passengers to create space between them.

The National Bus Chair person of Namibian Bus and Taxi Association, Pendapa Nakathingo confirmed that fee for taxi went back to normal to avoid further overcharging of customers since the stage 4 of the State of Emergency came into effect

Campaign have also been launched to inform all taxi operators that the fee have been adjusted downward

Municipality buses have also opened up new routes making transportation around the city more affordable for residents in the suburbs.

Maya shiyave

maya@namibiadailynews.info