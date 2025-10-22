Missile strikes hit Kiev as Ukraine, Russia trade cross-border attacks

MOSCOW/KIEV, Oct. 22 — Russian overnight missile strikes hit several districts in Kiev, Ukrainian officials reported early Wednesday, as both sides confirmed cross-border attacks in the latest flare-up of the conflict.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires broke out after debris from destroyed air weapons fell across the capital, igniting cars and shattering windows.

No casualties were reported, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. In the surrounding Kiev region, a private home caught fire, injuring an elderly woman, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

There was no immediate response from Moscow. Ukraine’s military said late Tuesday it had struck a chemical plant in western Russia’s Bryansk region, a key site for gunpowder, explosives and rocket fuel.

The operation reportedly included Storm Shadow air-launched missiles. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday afternoon in a Telegram post that its air defenses destroyed 137 Ukrainian drones.

Of these, 57 drones were downed over the Bryansk region, while no injuries or damage were reported, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.

The latest exchanges came after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, where Trump said he was not ready to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Plans for Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Hungary have also been postponed, with Trump saying on Tuesday he did not want a “wasted meeting.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 56