Kenya urges agricultural value addition to spur economic growth

NAIROBI, Oct. 7 — Kenyan officials on Wednesday called for a shift from primary agricultural production to processing and value addition, saying it is key to raising returns from the sector and expanding industrial growth.

Speaking at the FoodPro East Africa 2026 in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, they said that agriculture currently accounts for roughly 26 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), making value addition critical to unlocking greater economic returns and expanding industrial growth.

“The time has come for us to move to the next level of both primary and secondary production by adding value to our agricultural products so that we can compete in global markets,” said Juma Mukhwana, principal secretary for the State Department for Industry, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

“Our foods are competitive in their natural state, but they do not get as much value in the global market. What we are seeing here today, including the machinery for processing products such as peanut butter, avocado and honey, demonstrates how we can start with small machines, build our capacity and progressively grow our manufacturing base,” he added.

Organized by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) under the theme “Industrialising East Africa Through Value Addition,” the three-day exhibition is showcasing food processing technologies, machinery, and packaging solutions.

KAM Chief Executive Officer Tobias Alando noted that the exhibition offers a practical platform for industry players to transition from dialogue on industrialization and value addition to actionable implementation through targeted technologies, partnerships, and market access.

“We must increasingly move from exporting raw agricultural commodities towards processing, manufacturing, packaging, branding and exporting higher-value products,” Alando said, adding that industrial competitiveness relies as heavily on human capital as it does on advanced machinery.

He emphasized the capacity of the local workforce and enterprises to continuously learn, innovate, and adapt to shifting market demands, underscoring that vital skills, leadership, and technical expertise are essential to operate increasingly sophisticated manufacturing systems and build globally competitive enterprises. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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