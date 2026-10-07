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Cape Town to host SportAccord Convention in 2028
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Cape Town to host SportAccord Convention in 2028

October 7, 2026

LAUSANNE, Oct. 7– Cape Town will host the SportAccord Convention in 2028, marking the first time the event will be held in Africa, the organization announced Wednesday. “One of the world’s most distinctive sporting destinations, Cape Town has extensive experience of hosting major international events and will provide an exceptional setting for the SportAccord Convention and its global community,” SportAccord said.

The seven-day event will bring together international federations, host cities, event organizers, commercial partners and other leading organizations from across international sport. South Africa is one of the Interested Parties in Continuous Dialogue with the International Olympic Committee and has expressed interest in hosting the Olympic Games in 2036.

Interested Parties will be considered for progression to Strategic Dialogue in March 2027. SportAccord is an annual convention that brings together international sports federations, host cities, rights holders and industry leaders.

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