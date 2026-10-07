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Uganda urges protection of traders’ interests in South Sudan
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Uganda urges protection of traders’ interests in South Sudan

October 7, 2026

KAMPALA, Oct. 7– The Ugandan government on Wednesday called on authorities in South Sudan to protect foreign businesses’ interests and address any concerns through bilateral or regional mechanisms.

Rebecca Kadaga, Uganda’s first deputy prime minister and minister for East African Community (EAC) affairs, said in a statement that Uganda was taking seriously reports that Ugandan small and medium-sized enterprises had been prevented from operating in neighboring South Sudan.

“Ugandan businesspeople operating in South Sudan contribute to employment, commerce, revenue generation and regional economic integration.

Their lawful investments should be protected, and any regulatory concerns should be exercised consistently without discrimination in a manner that respects applicable domestic laws, bilateral commitments and the broader principles of the EAC,” Kadaga said.

The official urged any Ugandan trader whose business had been closed or restricted to report the matter to the relevant Ugandan diplomatic mission or competent authorities. She said this would enable Uganda to engage with South Sudanese authorities based on verified information.

Kadaga said Uganda remained committed to peaceful coexistence, lawful cross-border trade, regional integration and mutual respect among EAC partner states.

The statement came amid media reports that Ugandan traders in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, were in a panic after authorities there reportedly ordered foreign nationals to stop engaging in petty trade and leave the business to South Sudanese nationals. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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