Statements made by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

written by Derdy August 19, 2021

Paris, 19 August  —  French and Afghan nationals were evacuated last night from the Embassy of France in Kabul to the airport. How many are there? How many have been able to leave Kabul? How many are still at the airport? Are other flights scheduled for today? Have the Taliban agreed to these evacuations?

Please refer to the communiqué issued by the minister this morning.

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that he was in Afghanistan, claiming that he was the country’s legitimate caretaker president following President Ashraf Ghani’s escape. Does France recognize Saleh as the caretaker president?

The operations we are currently conducting to evacuate our nationals and ensure the protection of Afghan citizens are our priority at the moment.

 

