Iran, EU top diplomats discuss fallout from U.S.-Israeli strikes

TEHRAN, March 22– Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke by phone Sunday to discuss the political, security, and humanitarian fallout from U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

The two diplomats reviewed the latest regional developments following illegitimate strikes by the United States and Israel, and assessed the impact of escalating tensions on regional stability and international security, the ministry said in a statement.

An EU official told the media that the call took place but did not provide further details.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets and U.S. military bases and assets across the Middle East.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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