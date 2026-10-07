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EU “obsessed” with militarization: Kremlin
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EU “obsessed” with militarization: Kremlin

October 7, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 7 — Europe is “obsessed” with militarizing the European Union (EU) to transform the economic bloc into a military-political one, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia remains on guard and closely monitors the situation after France tested a new nuclear missile, he said.

Peskov noted that the EU is shaping its defense policy around confrontation with Russia, calling it “a dead-end path.”

Russia is taking relevant security measures while remaining open to dialogue with EU nations, he said.

France on Tuesday test-fired a strategic ballistic missile without a nuclear warhead from a submarine off the coast of Finistere in western France, which President Emmanuel Macron described as a “loud and clear message.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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