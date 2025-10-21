Protests erupt in Cameroon over alleged presidential election fraud

YAOUNDE, Oct. 21 — Protests broke out Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, as angry crowds accused authorities of fraud in the Oct. 12 presidential election.

In several neighborhoods, demonstrators carried placards denouncing “electoral fraud” and a “stolen victory.” Police and gendarmes deployed across the city dispersed the protesters with tear gas after brief clashes.

Videos shared by local media on social platforms showed protesters alleging that electoral officials “manipulated the vote count” in favor of longtime President Paul Biya.

Similar demonstrations were reported in Garoua, the chief town of North Region and hometown of opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who has claimed victory in the vote.

The government and traditional leaders have issued several statements, calling for calm and restraint. Earlier Tuesday, the National Commission for the Final Counting of Votes said it had completed tallying ballots and would submit provisional results to the Constitutional Council, which is mandated to proclaim the outcome.

Some local outlets reported that Biya was leading with more than 50 percent of the vote. The Constitutional Council is expected to announce the official results by Oct. 27, in line with Cameroon’s Electoral Code. (Xinhua)

