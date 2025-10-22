Trending Now
Peru declares 30-day state of emergency over security concerns
Peru declares 30-day state of emergency over security concerns

October 22, 2025

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22  — Peruvian President Jose Jeri declared on Tuesday a 30-day state of emergency for the capital Lima and the neighboring Callao region to tackle worsening public security.

In a national address, Jeri said the Cabinet had approved a decree to impose the emergency measure, which will take effect at midnight on Tuesday.

“We are moving from defense to offense in the fight against crime, a fight that will allow us to regain peace, tranquility and the trust of millions of Peruvians,” he said, noting that crime has grown disproportionately in Peru in recent years.

“But this is over. Today we begin to change the history of the fight against insecurity in Peru,” he added. Jeri was sworn in as Peru’s new president on Oct. 10, following the removal of former President Dina Boluarte by Congress. (Xinhua)

