JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 7 — Amid continuing diplomatic friction between South Africa and the United States, an international relations expert has urged South Africa to diversify its global partnerships rather than yield to unilateral pressure from Washington.

The recommendation follows the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) summoning U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III for a third formal demarche. The diplomatic rebuke came after Bozell publicly insisted that South Africa meet five policy demands set out by the Trump administration.

“South Africa must actively build and maintain strong relations with other countries across the globe to navigate this shifting geopolitical landscape, rather than being restricted or pressured by unilateral expectations from traditional superpowers,” said Kingsley Makhubela, a former South African diplomat and international relations analyst.

Makhubela noted that escalating friction between Washington and Pretoria reflects a broader trend of strained bilateral ties with the United States under its current administration. “This tension is not isolated to South Africa,” Makhubela said in an interview.

“Take immediate neighbors like Canada, where unprecedented strains over trade policies and tariff disputes continue to affect bilateral relations.” Commentators have pointed to the ambassador’s public conduct as a key factor amplifying the strain.

Bozell, a former media executive who assumed his post in Pretoria in February 2026, has frequently drawn attention for his outspoken commentary on South African domestic affairs. While Makhubela noted that Bozell’s statements do not warrant expulsion, he highlighted a clear contrast between political commentary and classic diplomacy.

“The core responsibility of a diplomat is to repair strained relations, something that requires nuance,” Makhubela said. “There is a difference between diplomatic theory and diplomatic practice — practice requires the experience and tact accumulated over time.”

The latest exchange flared after South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola stated in a media interview that diplomats who refuse to engage in constructive dialogue should “get out of the kitchen.”

Bozell responded swiftly on social media, accusing the South African government of launching personal attacks against U.S. officials and warning that such exchanges were causing relations to collapse.

Bilateral relations have experienced increasing friction following policy shifts in Washington, including executive measures related to refugee designations for white Afrikaners, alongside criticism from Washington regarding South Africa’s non-aligned foreign policy and domestic economic redress measures, such as the Expropriation Act.

Compounding these diplomatic strains, reports revealed that the U.S. State Department recently reallocated tens of millions of dollars from traditional democracy and human rights programs toward conservative cultural causes, including Afrikaner rights initiatives in South Africa.

Defending the reallocation, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Washington would make no apologies for its policy realignment, citing efforts to defend Western civilizational values and challenge state-sponsored programs.

Makhubela emphasized that Pretoria must stand firm on its sovereign foreign policy amid shifting international dynamics. “The broader picture involves a global realignment of alliances,” Makhubela said. “Tensions build up because South Africa refuses to bow to external dictates on its foreign policy and sovereign development path.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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