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Namibia reinforces firefighting efforts in Etosha National Park
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Namibia reinforces firefighting efforts in Etosha National Park

September 12, 2026

WINDHOEK, Sept. 12 — Namibia is deploying additional personnel and equipment to fight wildfires in Etosha National Park, with authorities saying the blazes are under control while firefighting operations continue.

Vilho Hangula, spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, said on Saturday that lightning strikes on Wednesday ignited fires in several parts of the park, including the Halali area and the Kamaseb and Tsam blocks.

He said maintained firebreaks, including recently graded sections, had helped firefighters limit the spread of the flames and protect nearby areas.

Teams remained on the ground monitoring the situation and working to extinguish the remaining fires, Hangula said, citing updates from Forestry Director Johnson Ndokosho and park management.

No wildlife injuries or deaths had been reported so far, he added.

Located in northern Namibia, Etosha is one of the country’s main tourist attractions. It is home to 114 mammal species and more than 400 recorded bird species, according to the ministry. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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