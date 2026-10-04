72nd Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show held in Namibia

An exhibitor sews a garment at a stall during the 72nd Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show in Windhoek, Namibia, Oct. 3, 2026.

The expo, starting from Sept. 29, has showcased handicrafts, clothing, processed foods, equipment and services.

It has provided exhibitors from Namibia and other African countries with business opportunities to promote products, assess market demand and build connections, while boosting exchanges of business practices and facilitating access to regional markets. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)People visit the 72nd Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show in Windhoek, Namibia, Oct. 3, 2026.

The expo, starting from Sept. 29, has showcased handicrafts, clothing, processed foods, equipment and services.

It has provided exhibitors from Namibia and other African countries with business opportunities to promote products, assess market demand and build connections, while boosting exchanges of business practices and facilitating access to regional markets. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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