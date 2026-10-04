14 kg of heroin among illegal drugs seized in northern Afghanistan

KABUL, Oct. 4– Police have seized more than 1.3 tons of illegal drugs, including 14 kg of heroin, in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, provincial police spokesman Jumadin Khaksar said Sunday.

The contraband, which included 1,372 kg of opium-type illicit drugs and 14 kg of heroin, was seized from drug smugglers in Chardara district on Saturday, the official said.

Police have also arrested eight people on charges of involvement in drug trafficking, the official said, adding that all the suspects are Afghans and will be handed over to the judiciary after the completion of preliminary investigations.

Earlier, police reported the destruction of 106 acres of hashish farms in neighboring Takhar province on Friday. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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