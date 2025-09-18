Trending Now
Home International GCC defense council condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, vows stronger joint defense
GCC defense council condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, vows stronger joint defense
InternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

GCC defense council condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, vows stronger joint defense

September 18, 2025

DOHA, Sept. 18  — The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Joint Defense Council held an extraordinary session in Doha on Thursday, strongly condemning Israel’s military attack on Qatar and deciding to step up intelligence sharing and update joint defense plans.

In a statement, the council said Israel’s actions represented “a blatant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and security, threatening regional stability.

Officials from GCC defense ministries agreed that an attack on Qatar is “an attack on all GCC states,” the statement said, stressing that the bloc supports all measures Qatar takes to “confront the aggression, safeguard security, and defend unity and territorial integrity.”

The meeting decided to enhance intelligence exchange through the Unified Military Command, ensure real-time transmission of air situation data, accelerate the development of a regional ballistic missile early warning system, and update defense plans.

It added that the GCC will hold a joint air defense exercise within three months to further strengthen collective defense capabilities.

The Joint Defense Council comprises defense officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

This comes after an unprecedented Israeli airstrike in Doha last week targeted a building where Hamas officials were meeting to discuss a U.S.-proposed ceasefire.

The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, though key negotiators survived.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Fortifying the backbone of manufacturing through innovation

May 22, 2025

Zelensky asks for help, heavy weapons from Portugal

April 22, 2022

Hamas says ready for comprehensive truce deal, accuses...

August 24, 2025

Botswana’s electoral commission suspends general voter registration

November 12, 2023

Israeli tanks advance in southern Gaza following airstrikes...

November 3, 2023

Russia says U.S. approval of missile sale to...

September 4, 2025

Belarus will not participate in Russian special military...

May 6, 2022

Roundup: Heavy fighting rages near Gaza hospitals, Israel...

November 14, 2023

Tunisian president sacks 3rd minister in 2 months

February 23, 2023

Nissan holds first ever continent-wide communications masterclass

October 13, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.