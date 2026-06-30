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Iran, Oman in charge of Hormuz Strait management; France should stay out of strait demining: deputy FM
Middle East

Iran, Oman in charge of Hormuz Strait management; France should stay out of strait demining: deputy FM

June 30, 2026

TEHRAN, June 30 — Iran and Oman have authority over the Strait of Hormuz’s management, which will not return to what it was before the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Monday.

Iran’s priority is reaching an agreement with Oman on relevant arrangements in the strait, but Iran would advance the issue alone if Oman, for any reason, is not interested, Gharibabadi told Iran’s state-run IRIB TV.

Oman also believes that it has sovereignty over the strait, that arrangements for administering the strait must not revert to past practices, and that services provided must not be free of charge, he said.

Meanwhile, Gharibabadi wrote on social media platform X that demining the strait is done solely by Iran and not any other country, adding, “We fundamentally do not let any such thing.”

The post was a response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks earlier in the day saying France had decided to “work jointly” with its partners on mine clearance in the strait.

Gharibabadi said the situation is “sensitive and complex,” adding, “We strongly advise France not to complicate it further with its provocations.”

On Wednesday, Oman and Iran issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to ensuring safe passage through the strait in accordance with international law.

They also agreed to continue discussions through a joint working group between their foreign ministries to reach an understanding on the future management of navigation and related maritime services.

Earlier on Monday, the two sides held the first meeting of their Joint Committee on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat to exchange views on the future management of the strait and related maritime issues, according to Oman’s Foreign Ministry.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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