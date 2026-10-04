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Sri Lanka’s fuel import bill jumps over 60 pct through August
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Sri Lanka’s fuel import bill jumps over 60 pct through August

October 4, 2026

COLOMBO, Oct. 4 — Sri Lanka’s expenditure on fuel imports rose sharply during the first eight months of 2026, reaching 4.07 billion U.S. dollars, according to a report by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka dated Sept. 30, local media reported Sunday.

The figure was 1.55 billion dollars higher than the 2.52 billion dollars spent during the corresponding period of 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 61.6 percent, according to local news outlet Ada Derana.

In August alone, fuel imports cost Sri Lanka 450.6 million dollars, up 76.5 percent from 255.2 million dollars in August 2025. The increase amounted to 195.4 million dollars compared with the same month last year.

Of the August fuel import bill, 321.9 million dollars were spent on refined petroleum, compared with 202.9 million dollars a year earlier.

The increase in fuel spending came as Sri Lanka’s overall merchandise imports reached 1.91 billion dollars in August, up 12.8 percent year on year.

Total merchandise imports during the first eight months rose 24.1 percent to 16.56 billion dollars, according to the central bank. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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